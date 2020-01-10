Vintage FinishesThe search for vintage furniture and accessories has become a regular weekend outing for many people. Many homeowners, however, are unsure what to do with their treasures once they bring them home. The answer to that dilemma depends in large part on the items they have found, and the look they wish to achieve.
Many old pieces of furniture and home accessories, while they are structurally sound, wear many layers of paint. This distressed look is highly desired by those favoring weathered finishes in their homes. For these folks, a quick cleaning is all that is required before moving them into place. Often, the most beautiful vintage pieces show off many different layered paint colors, offering a peek into its past life.
Using Flea Market Finds in Home Décor
Despite their often mismatched and aged appearance, vintage objects can be incorporated into a home’s interior just as new accessories would be. Pieces should be assessed for their dominant colors, size and shape before they are placed in the room. Spreading them strategically throughout a room, instead of filling a room completely with vintage pieces, will keep a transitional or contemporary space from feeling too “shabby chic.”
Placing vintage pieces next to sleek, new furniture and accessories creates a pleasing contrast in textures. For example, a weathered metal chair used at a shiny stainless steel kitchen table makes a bold statement about the homeowner’s personality. This juxtaposition of textures makes the vintage pieces stand out even more in a space, making them focal points of a room.
For a home in the cottage or shabby chic style, using layers of vintage accessories, fabrics and furniture adds authenticity to the design. Aged and weathered finishes, along with vintage objects and fabrics offer a historic touch that simply cannot be duplicated by using only new items.
While using vintage home accessories is not suitable for every homeowner, it can be a fun way to inject life, history and personality into a tired space. These relics of the past offer a way to recycle old pieces, as well as a way to avoid the cookie cutter look found in many matched furniture groupings.
